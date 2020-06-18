|
|
|
Bellfield Eric Passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on 12th June 2020, following a brave battle, aged 65 years.
Wonderful Husband of Pamela, amazing Dad to Richard and James,
a dear Father-in-Law to Ann-Marie and Kiri, proud Grandad of Ryan, Mia, Abigail, Emilie, Edward, Baby Bean
and the late River xxx
You will be sadly missed and
lovingly remembered XXX
A private burial will take place.
Donations to "The Hope Ward" at Leicester Royal Infirmary may be made directly in Eric's Memory.
All Enquiries to Shane Mousley & Son Undertakers. Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on June 18, 2020