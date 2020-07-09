Home

Young Eric Edward Passed away peacefully
in Berrystead Nursing Home, Syston,
on 25th June, aged 86 years.

A loving Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle and a good friend to many more.
Reunited now with beloved Wife Beryl and Daughter Sue.
A quiet gentleman who will
sadly be missed by all.

Eric's funeral service will take place at Loughborough crematorium on
Thursday July 9th at 1.15pm.
Due to current restrictions only invited family may attend.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be made to
LOROS directly .

Enquiries to Co-op funeralcare, Syston. Tel 0116 2692233
Published in Melton Times on July 9, 2020
