ASHMORE Esme Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 12.01.2020, aged 96 years.
A loving Mother, Nana and Great Nana.
The funeral service will take place at
All Saint's Church, Pickwell, on
Friday 7th February 2020 at 2pm, followed by interment.
Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, for the benefit of
British Heart Foundation may be placed in the donation box at the service
or can be given to the family.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Melton
Tel 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 23, 2020