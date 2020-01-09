|
|
|
BOYNTON Florence (Formerly Hibbert)
Passed away peacefully
at the Horton General Hospital,
Oxfordshire on 26th December 2019, aged 96 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jim,
much loved mother to Jennifer and Bill
and a loving grandmother
and great grandmother.
A Celebration of Life Service to take
place at Brackley Baptist Church
on Monday 20th January at 12.00 noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please for The Macular Society
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury
OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 9, 2020