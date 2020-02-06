|
|
|
Corghi Frances May Ruth
(May) Passed away peacefully on
30th January 2020, aged 94 years
with her loving family by her side.
A proud Mam, Nan-Nan,
Great Nan-Nan and a
Great-Great Nan-Nan.
Funeral Service at St. Andrew's Church, Whissendine on
Thursday 13th February 2020 at 1:30pm followed by cremation at Grantham Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations made payable to
"British Heart Foundation" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB, Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 6, 2020