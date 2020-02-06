|
|
|
PEPPER Gay Of Tithe Farm
Barrow upon Soar
and Manor Farm,
Burton on the Wolds
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mother of Emily,
Jenny and Samantha.
Passed away at her home
on 23rd January 2020.
Her service is to be held at 11am on Saturday 15th February
at Ratcliffe College followed by
private burial at Burton on the Wolds.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired and cheques
made payable to UHL Charitable Funds can be sent via
G. Gamble & Sons (Quorn) Ltd,
101A Meeting Street, Quorn
Leics. LE12 8AQ. Tel 01509 415415
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 6, 2020