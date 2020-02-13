|
Myers Gerald George Better known as Gerry Myers passed away on
Friday 31st January 2020.
Well known to farming circles from his time living in Thorpe Satchville and as a Friday member of the Quorn Hunt, Gerry moved with Dori to live in Australia for the last few years of his life living with Parkinson's.
A loving husband to Dori and father to Robert and Joanne, Grandpa to Emily, Lauren, Joshua and Darcey, he will be terribly missed by all that had the pleasure of his company.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 13, 2020