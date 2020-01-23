Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Barnes Funeral Service
Wilton Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ
01664 897510
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Digby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Digby

Notice Condolences

Graham Digby Notice
DIGBY Graham Passed away peacefully in
Melton Hospital on Thursday
January 9th, aged 78.
Dearest Husband of Hazel. Dad to
Alan and Craig. Father in law to
Jenny. Also a very dear Grandad
Graham will be so sadly
missed by us all.
A Service to Celebrate Graham's
life will take place at All Souls
Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 11.45am. Family flowers only please.
Donations to Dalgliesh Ward Melton Hospital if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -