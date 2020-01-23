|
DIGBY Graham Passed away peacefully in
Melton Hospital on Thursday
January 9th, aged 78.
Dearest Husband of Hazel. Dad to
Alan and Craig. Father in law to
Jenny. Also a very dear Grandad
Graham will be so sadly
missed by us all.
A Service to Celebrate Graham's
life will take place at All Souls
Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 11.45am. Family flowers only please.
Donations to Dalgliesh Ward Melton Hospital if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 23, 2020