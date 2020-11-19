|
|
|
LAVERY Hannah Belle
(née Wilson) Aged 95, 5th November 2020.
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my mother, usually called Belle, born in Belfast
on 2nd June 1925 but latterly of
Waltham on the Wolds, Leicestershire.
Much beloved wife of the
late John Creagh Lavery and mum
to Joan and the late Judith.
She was also grandma to Merry, Greer, Richard, Phoebe, Harriet and Toby.
All fifteen great grandchildren
will miss her very much.
Many will have known Mum for her great gift of magically mending broken china and other ceramics, often restoring them to practically normal.
She remained actively repairing
well into her 90s and driving
around to deliver the items.
The family and I would like to extend by heartfelt thanks to all the medical, nursing and care staff who have
looked after Mum these last two years.
All enquiries regarding
Mrs Lavery's service to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 19, 2020