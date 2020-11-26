|
|
|
PERKS Howard Raymond Passed away on 17th November 2020
at The Amwell Care Home, aged 75.
Much loved father to Jenny and Steven, and grandfather to
Thomas and Isabelle.
Howard will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium
on 8th December 2020.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the British Legion Poppy Appeal.
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 26, 2020