MORRISON Jack Andrew Passed away suddenly on
Thursday 6th February
at Queens Medical Centre.
Aged 23 years.
Beloved son of Andrew and Christine. Also a loving Grandson, Brother,
Uncle and dear friend to many .
A Service to Celebrate Jack's life will take place at Saint Mary's Parish Church on Friday 13th March at 10am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 5, 2020