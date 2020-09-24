|
|
|
Rogers James From Melton,
passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary
on 13th September 2020,
aged 91 after a long illness.
James was a loving husband,
father, and grandfather and
will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 25th of September at
Grantham Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers can be left on the day for Dementia UK, given to the family direct, or care of;
Melton and the Vale,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Mill Street, Melton Mowbray
01664 851216
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 24, 2020