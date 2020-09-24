Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Rogers

Notice Condolences

James Rogers Notice
Rogers James From Melton,
passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary
on 13th September 2020,
aged 91 after a long illness.
James was a loving husband,
father, and grandfather and
will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 25th of September at
Grantham Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers can be left on the day for Dementia UK, given to the family direct, or care of;
Melton and the Vale,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Mill Street, Melton Mowbray
01664 851216
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -