|
|
|
Bielski Jan Passed away peacefully at
Laxton Hall Residential Care Home,
on 16th January 2020,
aged 95 years.
A loving husband of the late Gena,
a wonderful Dad to Ursula and Richard, a proud Grandad of Ollie and Kasia and Great-Grandad to Oscar.
Funeral service and cremation at Wilford Hill Crematorium
(Main Chapel) on
Wednesday 12th February 2020
at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations for Laxton Hall made
payable to "PCM Laxton Hall"
may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB, Tel; 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 30, 2020