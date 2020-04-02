|
Allen Janet
"MBE" Of Scalford Passed away peacefully at home on 26th March 2020 aged 84 years.
Ever loving Mother to daughter Mandy and Son-in-Law Colin; a proud Nana of Craig, Kimberley, Shane and Ellie and Great- Grandma to her beloved Ethan. Finally re-united with her loving husband Sid and her
much missed son Simon.
"Truly Remarkable Lady"
Due to the unprecedented time we are currently facing, we are sadly only able to have a small close family funeral service. We will be holding a celebration of Janet's life later on in the year. All who wish to attend will be warmly welcome.
All enquiries to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors.
Tel; 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 2, 2020