|
|
|
HUGGINS Janet 14.04.19.39 - 08.06.2020
It is with deep regret that Julia, Karen and John announce the death of their beloved mum, Janet, wife to the late Michael John, Nana to Teresa & Jamie, Jenny & Adam, Susan & Rick,
Mary & Tom, Esther & Dave. Great Nan to Megan, Ophelia, Isabelle, Shannon, Jack, Corinne, Elijah, Caleb, Spencer and Annabelle.
Taken in her sleep at Hunters Lodge, reunited with Mike.
Funeral Service at All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium, Wednesday 24th June 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Alzheimers Society/Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on June 18, 2020