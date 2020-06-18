Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Huggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Huggins

Notice Condolences

Janet Huggins Notice
HUGGINS Janet 14.04.19.39 - 08.06.2020
It is with deep regret that Julia, Karen and John announce the death of their beloved mum, Janet, wife to the late Michael John, Nana to Teresa & Jamie, Jenny & Adam, Susan & Rick,
Mary & Tom, Esther & Dave. Great Nan to Megan, Ophelia, Isabelle, Shannon, Jack, Corinne, Elijah, Caleb, Spencer and Annabelle.
Taken in her sleep at Hunters Lodge, reunited with Mike.
Funeral Service at All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium, Wednesday 24th June 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Alzheimers Society/Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -