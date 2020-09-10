|
|
|
HILL Jean MBE Formerly of Gaddesby.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
mother of Diana and Tricia, grandmother of Nicki and great grandmother of Sophie and Charlotte.
Passed away peacefully on
Monday 31st August, aged 93.
A private family service will
take place on September 15th.
Donations to The Alzheimers Society,
if so desired, can be sent to the Funeral Directors or direct to the charity.
All enquires Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors, 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 10, 2020