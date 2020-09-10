Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Hill

Notice Condolences

Jean Hill Notice
HILL Jean MBE Formerly of Gaddesby.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
mother of Diana and Tricia, grandmother of Nicki and great grandmother of Sophie and Charlotte.
Passed away peacefully on
Monday 31st August, aged 93.
A private family service will
take place on September 15th.
Donations to The Alzheimers Society,
if so desired, can be sent to the Funeral Directors or direct to the charity.
All enquires Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors, 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -