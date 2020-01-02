|
MOUND Jean Passed away peacefully on
10th December 2019 surrounded
by her loving family.
Much loved Mum to Nick and Paul, Nana and Great Nana who will be missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Sage Cross Methodist Church on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 2.15pm
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for LOROS may be placed
in the collection box.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors tel; 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 2, 2020