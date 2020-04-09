Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Allsop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Allsop

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Allsop Notice
ALLSOP Jennifer
(Jenny) Passed away peacefully at
Waltham Hall Nursing Home
on 5th April 2020,
5 days after her 75th birthday.
Beloved wife of 47 years to Mike,
and sister to Hilary.
Champion of everything from
Melton Mowbray to hedgehogs,
she will be greatly missed.
Due to the current situation,
a small funeral will remain private.
Donations, if wished, to be paid directly to Epilepsy Action.
Any enquiries to Jennifer Mousley (Undertaker) 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -