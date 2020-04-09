|
|
|
ALLSOP Jennifer
(Jenny) Passed away peacefully at
Waltham Hall Nursing Home
on 5th April 2020,
5 days after her 75th birthday.
Beloved wife of 47 years to Mike,
and sister to Hilary.
Champion of everything from
Melton Mowbray to hedgehogs,
she will be greatly missed.
Due to the current situation,
a small funeral will remain private.
Donations, if wished, to be paid directly to Epilepsy Action.
Any enquiries to Jennifer Mousley (Undertaker) 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 9, 2020