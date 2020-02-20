|
FARMER John Died on 11th February 2020,
aged 92 years.
Darling husband of Mary,
dad to Helen and friend to Rob.
Gramps to Isaac and Jake.
The funeral service will take place
at Grantham Crematorium on
Monday 2nd March 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired for the benefit of R.N.L.I and/or
Raising Health, Gwendolen Ward,
Evington Centre may be placed in
the donation box at the service or
can be handed to the family.
All enquiries to Co-operative funeralcare, 33 Scalford Road,
Melton Mowbray, Tel 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 20, 2020