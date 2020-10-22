|
MACKLEY John John died peacefully at home on Sunday 11th October, aged 81.
He was a much loved husband to Sue, step-father to Zoe and "Grampy John" to Isla and Lucy.
He will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
John's private funeral service, due to current restrictions, will take place
on Friday 6th November.
His funeral cortege will pass through Wilton Road Car Park at 12.15pm and will leave Hose at 12.45pm for those who wish to pay their final respects.
No flowers, donations for Dove Cottage may be left in the collection box or sent to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Tel 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 22, 2020