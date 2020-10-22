Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Mackley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mackley

Notice Condolences

John Mackley Notice
MACKLEY John John died peacefully at home on Sunday 11th October, aged 81.
He was a much loved husband to Sue, step-father to Zoe and "Grampy John" to Isla and Lucy.
He will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
John's private funeral service, due to current restrictions, will take place
on Friday 6th November.
His funeral cortege will pass through Wilton Road Car Park at 12.15pm and will leave Hose at 12.45pm for those who wish to pay their final respects.
No flowers, donations for Dove Cottage may be left in the collection box or sent to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Tel 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -