Matthews John Andrew Aged 76 years.
Sadly passed away
peacefully on
11th November 2020 after
a long battle with Cancer.
He was known to many for being
a mobile hairdresser,
Bell Ringer and Darts player.
R.I.P.
A private service will take place at
Grantham Crematorium on
25th November 2020.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the benefit of
D.L.R.A.A may be handed to the family.
Your heartbroken wife Christine.
All enquiries to
Co-operative funeralcare,
Melton Tel: 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 19, 2020