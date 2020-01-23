Home

John Naylor

John Naylor Notice
Naylor John Passed away peacefully on
12th January 2020, aged 83 years.
A loyal and devoted Dad to
Dawn, Darren and James,
a much-loved Father-in-Law to
Shaun and Phillipa and
a proud Grandaddy to Clara-Grace.
Funeral service and cremation at
Grantham Crematorium on Thursday
30th January 2020 at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to
"Alzheimer's Research" may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 23, 2020
