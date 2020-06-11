|
|
|
PRIGMORE John Frederick Of Twyford
Passed away peacefully
at the LGH on Saturday
30th May 2020, aged 87 years.
John's funeral service will take
place at Great Glen Crematorium on
Wednesday 17th June 2020 at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request please but donations if so desired be made payable to G E Gamble & Sons
Charity A/C which will be forwarded
to Twyford Recreational Ground
& Royal British Legion c/o
G E Gamble and Sons, Independent Funeral Directors, 57 High Street, Syston, Leicester LE7 1GQ.
Tel: 0116 2607500.
Published in Melton Times on June 11, 2020