Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Gamble & Sons (Syston, Leicester)
57 High Street
Leicester, Leicestershire LE7 1GQ
0116 2607500
Resources
More Obituaries for John Prigmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Prigmore

Notice Condolences

John Prigmore Notice
PRIGMORE John Frederick Of Twyford
Passed away peacefully
at the LGH on Saturday
30th May 2020, aged 87 years.
John's funeral service will take
place at Great Glen Crematorium on
Wednesday 17th June 2020 at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request please but donations if so desired be made payable to G E Gamble & Sons
Charity A/C which will be forwarded
to Twyford Recreational Ground
& Royal British Legion c/o
G E Gamble and Sons, Independent Funeral Directors, 57 High Street, Syston, Leicester LE7 1GQ.
Tel: 0116 2607500.
Published in Melton Times on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -