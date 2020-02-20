|
|
|
RIDDLE John Much loved Husband of Lilian.
Devoted Dad to Karen,
Amanda and David.
Precious Grandad and Great Grandad to Daniel, Phillip, Matthew, Logan, Sophie, Lilly and Alfie.
Passed away peacefully at home
on the 12th February 2020.
Funeral to be held at
St Marys Parish Church,
Melton Mowbray
on Friday 28th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and
Rutland Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors - 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 20, 2020