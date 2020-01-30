Home

Rudman John Edward Sweet dreams to our much beloved John who passed peacefully in his sleep at Jasmine Court Care Home
in Loughborough on
7th January 2020, aged 90.
Adored and greatly missed husband of Dinah and always fantastic father to sons Bill and James and whose cherished memories will always be in our hearts and thoughts.
Funeral service will be at All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium, Leicester Road, Loughborough, on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 2.45pm.
No flowers please.
Donations to the
British Heart Foundation
may be left in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Swanns Funeral Services.
01509 263032.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 30, 2020
