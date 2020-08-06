|
|
|
SHIPMAN John Passed away peacefully on
Friday 31st July 2020 in
Nottingham City Hospital, aged 96.
Loving husband to Nalda, dear dad to Lesley and Andrew, father in law to Jim.
John will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A private cremation service will
take place at Grantham Crematorium
on Friday 14th August at 10.30am.
Donations for the Royal British Legion, if so desired, may be given to the family or sent to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, 01664 565311.
With grateful thanks to everybody involved in his care over the
last few months.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 6, 2020