SMITH John Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 21st July 2020.
Aged 77 years.
A Loving husband to Madeline.
Father to Nickolas, Andrew and Oliver.
Grandpa to Laurence, Millie and Ella.
A Service and Celebration of
John's life will take place at
Grantham Crematorium on
Friday 7th August at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Camp Charnwood for Children with Diabetes if so desired may be left in the collection box .
All enquiries
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on July 30, 2020
