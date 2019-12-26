|
|
|
TAGG John Passed away peacefully
surrounded by his loving family,
John will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Ashwell on
Monday 6th January 2020
at 2.30pm followed by interment
at St Mary's Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for RSPCA and
or Pablo's Horse Sanctuary may be
placed in the collection box.
The family would like to thank
everyone for their support.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 26, 2019