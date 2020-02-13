|
|
|
ARNELL Joyce Louisa Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on 18th January 2020, aged 90.
Loving Mum to Pat, Brenda,
Christine and Martin.
A much loved Nana and Great Nana.
Funeral service to take place at
Loughborough Crematorium on
Thursday 27th February at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired,
for Guide Dogs For The Blind
may be placed in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
tel; 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 13, 2020