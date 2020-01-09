|
Skinner Joyce Bettina 'Betty' Passed away peacefully at
Scalford Court Care Home on
17th December 2019, aged 92 years.
Loving Mum, Nan & Great Gran.
Reunited with Jack & Richard.
Funeral service & cremation at
Wilford Hill Crematorium on
Monday 20th January 2020 at 11:00am "Please wear a splash of Blue for Betty."
Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to "Scalford Court Residents Comfort Fund"
may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB
Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 9, 2020