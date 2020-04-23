|
|
|
WALLACE Julie Passed away peacefully on
12th April 2020, aged 84.
Loving mum to Andrew and Sally,
Much loved grandma to Stuart, Roxie, Matthew, Jess and great grandma to Noah-James, Ruby and Sophie.
A private funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Waltham Hall for all the care they gave to Julie.
Donations if desired for Waltham Hall Nursing Home may be left in the donations box.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors Tel 565311
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 23, 2020