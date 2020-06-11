|
|
|
BOOCOCK Karen
nee Dixon Passed away peacefully at home on May 31st 2020,
aged 71 years. Cherished wife of Jeff, adored and devoted mother of Rowland and Hayden.
Always so loving, thoughtful and kind, what beautiful memories you leave behind. There will be a private funeral service on Thursday June 25th 2020. Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society or the Halesworth Dementia Carers' Fund may be gifted by cheque and sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home,
Arcadia House, 19 Market Place, Halesworth, Suffolk IP19 8BB
Published in Melton Times on June 11, 2020