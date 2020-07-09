|
|
|
In loving memory of
BOOCOCK
Karen
nee Dixon Jeff, Rowland, Hayden and family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude for all of the cards, sympathy, love and support extended to them during their recent loss. Your kindness has brought great comfort and will always be remembered. Thank you.
Donations in memory of Karen
if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society or the Halesworth Dementia Carers' Fund may still be gifted by cheque and sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, Arcadia House, 19 Market Place, Halesworth, Suffolk IP19 8BB or via the Much-Loved online memorial tribute site www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Melton Times on July 9, 2020