ROGERS Kathleen "Katie" Passed away peacefully at
Newton House Care Home, Grantham, on Friday 10th April 2020.
Aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late
William "TED" Rogers.
Wonderful Mother, Grandmother,
and Great Grandmother to
Pete, Gemma, Jamie and Lucas.
A Graveside Service for close family will take place a Thorpe Road Cemetery. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK and/or Multiple Sclerosis Society may be sent to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 23, 2020