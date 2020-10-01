|
|
|
Stropek Kaz Aged 68 years.
Tragically taken from us
19th September 2020.
Leaving wife Kay,
son Edward, daughter Lauren,
partners Vicki and Guy.
Step-daughter Lizzi and
grandaughter Grace Maria.
Much loved and never forgotten
Private funeral service will
take place on 14th October.
Family flowers only. Donations for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance maybe given via muchloved.com
Enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 1, 2020