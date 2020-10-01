Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kaz Stropek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaz Stropek

Notice Condolences

Kaz Stropek Notice
Stropek Kaz Aged 68 years.
Tragically taken from us
19th September 2020.
Leaving wife Kay,
son Edward, daughter Lauren,
partners Vicki and Guy.
Step-daughter Lizzi and
grandaughter Grace Maria.
Much loved and never forgotten
Private funeral service will
take place on 14th October.
Family flowers only. Donations for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance maybe given via muchloved.com
Enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -