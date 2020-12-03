|
ALLEN Keith Grahame Passed away peacefully in
The Amwell Care Home on
Tuesday 24th November, aged 93.
Much loved husband to the late Johanna, father of Roland and the late Marion, and father in law to Liz.
A private family Cremation Service will take place on December 17th,
details of a Memorial event will be announced in due course.
Donations instead of flowers,
if desired, to Parkinson's UK via
https://keithallen.muchloved.com
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 3, 2020