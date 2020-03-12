|
Stubbs Keith George Late of Melton Mowbray, passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary
on 3rd March 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Marjorie,
Father to Mark & Sara, and Grandpa
to Tom, Gemma & Alexandra,
he will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on
Friday 27th March at 11.45am.
Family Flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in memory of Keith for British Heart Foundation,
may be sent
C/O Fords Funeral Directors ,
10 Church Street, Oakham,
Rutland LE15 6AA Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 12, 2020