Kenneth Roscoe Notice
ROSCOE Kenneth (Ken) Passed away peacefully
after a short illness aged 82 years.
Loving husband to the late Dotty, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium
on Friday 26th June.
Family flowers and donations, if desired, for the benefit of Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance may be sent to the family. All enquiries to Co-operative funeralcare, Melton Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on June 25, 2020
