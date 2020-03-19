|
SPENCER Kenneth Of Twyford.
Beloved Husband of the late Paddy and loving Father
of Amanda and Melanie.
Devoted Grandfather of Hannah and Father-in-Law of Andrew.
Passed away peacefully at
Leicester Royal Infirmary on Sunday 8th March 2020, aged 87 years.
A private Funeral Service and interment will be held, with a
Memorial Service arranged at a
later date to be advised.
All further enquiries c/o E.C. Gilbert Ltd, Funeral Directors, 33 Oaks Road,
Great Glen, Leicestershire, LE8 9EF.
Tel: 0116 2712340 or online at www.ecgilbertltd.com
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 19, 2020