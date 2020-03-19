Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Spencer

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Spencer Notice
SPENCER Kenneth Of Twyford.
Beloved Husband of the late Paddy and loving Father
of Amanda and Melanie.
Devoted Grandfather of Hannah and Father-in-Law of Andrew.
Passed away peacefully at
Leicester Royal Infirmary on Sunday 8th March 2020, aged 87 years.
A private Funeral Service and interment will be held, with a
Memorial Service arranged at a
later date to be advised.
All further enquiries c/o E.C. Gilbert Ltd, Funeral Directors, 33 Oaks Road,
Great Glen, Leicestershire, LE8 9EF.
Tel: 0116 2712340 or online at www.ecgilbertltd.com
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -