|
|
|
TODD Kenneth James Passed away on
21st October 2020,
aged 96 years.
A Service to Celebrate his life will be
held at United Reformed Church,
Melton Mowbray on
Tuesday 10th November at
10.30am followed by a private cremation.
Due to current restrictions the service will be for close family and friends.
Family flowers only please. Donations
if desired for Royal British Legion
(Melton Mowbray).
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 565311
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 5, 2020