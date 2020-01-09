|
|
|
FULLER Margaret Passed away peacefully at
Melton Hospital on the 28th of December 2019, aged 79.
Devoted wife to the late Ted,
perfect mum to Karen and Janet, mother in law of Alan and Phil, wonderful grandma to
Matthew (& Sophie) Evan, Abbie, Lucas, Imogen (& Aidan) and Riley.
Much loved great grandma to Archie.
Funeral service to take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are for the
Stroke Association.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 9, 2020