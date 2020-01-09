Home

MOLONEY Margaret
(nee Ruddle) Passed away peacefully in
Leicester General Hospital on
Sunday 29th December 2019, aged 82.
Beloved wife of Peter.
Dearest twin sister of Maurice
Funeral Service will take place at
All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday
30th January at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for RSPCA,
if so desired, may be left in the collection plate or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 9, 2020
