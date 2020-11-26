|
BYFORD Marie
(née Sutton) Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 21st November. Aged 93
Beloved wife of the late Chris.
Also a very dear Mum to Wendy and Ken
Funeral Service will be held at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 15th December at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired are for Cancer Research UK and may be place in the colletion plate or given to the family.
All enquires Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 26, 2020