HUTTON Martin George Passed away peacefully on 24th December 2019
aged 83 years.
Dear husband to Margaret,
loving Dad and Grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for the benefit of the
British Heart Foundation may be placed in the donation box at the service or can be handed to the family.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare
Tel 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 9, 2020
