|
|
|
RUMBLE Mary Of Manor House Farm, Marefield, died at home on 13th January 2020,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Brian,
much loved mum of Janet and the
late Ian and treasured gran
to Edward and Helen.
Her funeral service will be held at the Church of All Saints, Lowesby on Wednesday 5th February 2020
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to be shared between
RABI and the Church
which can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent directly to
E M Dorman Funeral Directors,
Beechcroft
69 High Street East,
Uppingham,
Rutland, LE15 9PY
Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 30, 2020