BARWELL Maureen Passed away peacefully at home on 18th February 2020, aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Brian
and Mum to Julie and Helen.
A wonderful Momar and Great Momar.
The funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 12th March at 9.30am. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the benefit of Cancer Research UK, may be placed in the donation box at the service or handed to the family.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 33 Scalford Road,
Melton Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 5, 2020
