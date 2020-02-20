|
|
|
SAMPSON May of Market Overton
passed peacefully away
at Lincoln Hospital
on 4th February 2020
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of
Gordon, loving mother of
Linda, Bernard & Garry
and a much loved Nan and Great-nan.
The funeral service will be held
at Market Overton Parish Church
on Tuesday 25th February at 11am followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Colourful clothing preferred.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to be shared between
Market Overton Surgery and
the Air Ambulance.
These can be paid
online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
of sent directly to
E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft,
69 High Street East,
Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY
Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 20, 2020