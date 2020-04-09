|
|
|
Miles Meryl Passed away peacefully
on 26th March 2020,
aged 78 years.
Loving Wife to Tony, Mother to Debbie and Paul, a special Nan and Great Nan.
The funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th April 2020.
We request immediate family
only at the service due to
social distancing guidelines.
Donations for the benefit of
British Heart Foundation may be handed to the family.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Tel 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 9, 2020